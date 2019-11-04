CrimsonCast, Ep. 631: Seven and Two
Big times in IU Football Land call for Big Podcasts. We've got you covered, with an hour-long recap show covering Indiana's seventh victory of the season, as well as discussions regarding the polls, the remaining schedule, and answers to your questions on Twitter. You even get three minutes of impossible musing about how Indiana gets to Pasadena this season.
