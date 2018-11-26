Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

Indiana Football's season came to an end on Saturday, losing a home Old Oaken Bucket game to Purdue 28-21. We break down the loss and talk about what went wrong for the Hoosiers this year, and take questions from our Twitter and live chat audiences on the current state of the program, the future prospects of IU football, and more.



We also get a short amount of men's basketball talk in at the end of the podcast, talking about the holiday week games, the issues with fatigue and injury, and whether there are causes for panic or concern with this roster.