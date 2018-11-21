It's feast week, so that means a lot of talk about both IU football and basketball. We start with football, revisiting the Michigan game and talking about whether there are any implications worth drawing from that effort. That then turns into a discussion about the setup of this Purdue game, how positively things have fallen for IU in the lead-up to the Bucket Game...and how vital it is that Indiana wins this football game, for a variety of reasons.

Our attention then shifts to basketball, as we discuss the Marquette victory and Arkansas loss, and look at the deeper implications of the first four games of the season as we preview the UT-Arlington and UC-Davis games. All of that, plus listener questions and more.