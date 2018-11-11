On the latest episode of CrimsonCast, the guys talk both football and basketball. IU's fifth football win is first on the docket, as we discuss what led to the victory, the sudden emergence of Deep Threat Peyton Ramsey, and how the statistics painted a far different picture of the game than the final score did. We then take some listener questions, before moving on to basketball. We offer our thoughts on the performances from the first two games of the season, and on the early emergence of Evan Fitzner as a contributor.