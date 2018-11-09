CrimsonCast Ep. 570 - Mike Miller Previews Football, Evaluates Basketball
We're back from a few days off with Mike Miller of the Bloomington Herald-Times. We tackle the impending IU football game first, looking at the similarities and differences between the Hoosiers and the Terrapins, and talking about the things that have allowed Maryland to have a marginally more successful season thus far than Indiana. We then jump to basketball and do a bit of post-season opener recapping, talking about the maiden voyage of Romeo Langford, the play of Rob Phinisee and Devonte Green, the rotational implications of Damezi Andrerson and Evan Fitzner, and the expectations for the non-conference season.
