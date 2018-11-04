CrimsonCast Ep. 568: Zach Osterman and Josh Eastern
Josh Eastern of The Hoosier Network and BTN Student U stops by briefly to give us an IU men's soccer update, as Todd Yeagley's men head into Big Ten Tournament play this weekend. We then sit down and talk extensively with IndyStar IU Insider Zach Osterman about what he saw from last night's men's basketball exhibition vs Southern Indiana, and what we might glean from the performance as the Hoosiers head into the start of the regular season.
