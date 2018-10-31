CrimsonCast Ep. 565: IU Basketball Preview, Wells And Jackson Edition
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
CrimsonCast continues its basketball preview pod series, this time with Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson from The Hoosier. Topics we cover include:
- The unknown and whether we should fear it
- Prospective 9-man rotations
- Who's got the best shot of emerging from outside the 9-man rotation
- Whether this team can make another defensive leap
- Which non-conference game is the best barometer for this team's ability level
Plus, we take some reader questions at the end, including a fun one The Assembly Call's Jerod Morris, a more serious one about the college basketball scandals, and a request for a recruiting update.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @CrimsonCast, and keep sending in questions throughout the week as our IU basketball preview podcasts continue.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.