CrimsonCast Ep. 565: IU Basketball Preview, Wells And Jackson Edition

CrimsonCast, Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson
TheHoosier.com Staff

CrimsonCast

CrimsonCast continues its basketball preview pod series, this time with Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson from The Hoosier. Topics we cover include:

- The unknown and whether we should fear it

- Prospective 9-man rotations

- Who's got the best shot of emerging from outside the 9-man rotation

- Whether this team can make another defensive leap

- Which non-conference game is the best barometer for this team's ability level

Plus, we take some reader questions at the end, including a fun one The Assembly Call's Jerod Morris, a more serious one about the college basketball scandals, and a request for a recruiting update.

