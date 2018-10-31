CrimsonCast continues its basketball preview pod series, this time with Jordan Wells and Stu Jackson from The Hoosier. Topics we cover include:

- The unknown and whether we should fear it

- Prospective 9-man rotations

- Who's got the best shot of emerging from outside the 9-man rotation

- Whether this team can make another defensive leap

- Which non-conference game is the best barometer for this team's ability level

Plus, we take some reader questions at the end, including a fun one The Assembly Call's Jerod Morris, a more serious one about the college basketball scandals, and a request for a recruiting update.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @CrimsonCast, and keep sending in questions throughout the week as our IU basketball preview podcasts continue.