CrimsonCast Ep. 563 - IU Football At Minnesota Preview
It's football preview podcast time! Three guests join us today:
- IUSTV Sports Director Auston Matricardi gives his perspective on IU's recent exploits
- GopherIllustrated's Ryan Burns gives us the lowdown on Minnesota's rapidly spiraling season
- The Herald Times's Mike Miller analyzes some of the positives and negatives of what IU's done so far, where they are at compared to his preseason expectations, and what we might expect from the game this weekend.
