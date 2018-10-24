Scott chats with Jerod Morris of Assembly Call and Podcast on the Brink. They discuss how excited the fan base is for this upcoming basketball season. What players have shown the most development, and which ones need to show the most development? Which player could be the key to the season, yet is the forgotten man when looking at this new roster? What are the ceiling expectations for this team, and what would really disappoint you? Finally they provide some predictions for this year and look at how it could be similar to some seasons we have seen in the past.

