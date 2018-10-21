We delve into the post-mortem of the Penn State loss, and talk about the major elements that came out of that game. The rushing attack looked quite good, which brought up many questions about why it's been so inconsistent all year. Freshman QB Michael Penix looked quite good, which brought up many questions of its own. IU struggled with self-inflicted wounds and mistakes which seemed to spike any chance at victory, which unfortunately is not a new problem for the program. We discuss the issues related to those items, and much more, on this episode of CrimsonCast.