On this episode, Galen is joined first by Zach Osterman of the Indy Star, and we have a wide-ranging conversation about Indiana's performance, the IU offense's issues, and what the rest of the season may hold. Then we welcome WIUX's Austin Render to the podcast, as he offers his evaluation of Penn State heading into this weekend's matchup. All of that plus some broader evaluation of fan reaction to Indiana's current situation on this episode of CrimsonCast.