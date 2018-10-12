IU football has some momentum coming into this weekend, coming off a competitive contest at Ohio State and a couple of impressive recruiting pickups during the week. Can they parlay it into a homecoming victory against an Iowa team that's off to a pretty impressive start to the season? Galen and Scott welcome longtime friend of the pod Evan Frederick to chat about the challenges IU faces in this contest, the offensive and defensive keys to the game, and the mental hurdles that Indiana consistently struggles to leap. We also chat a bit at the end of the podcast about IU basketball.

Be sure to join us this weekend, as we recap the Iowa football game.