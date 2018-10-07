The Hoosiers had more success than many anticipated against Ohio State, so we had a bunch of interesting things to talk about on today's recap podcast. The vertical passing game played a huge part in IU's offense on Saturday --- where has that been all season, and will it stick around for the rest of the season? We talk about the implications of the playcalling, the performance of Nick Wesbrook, and whether or not there's been any clarity added to the skill positions. We also discuss the defensive performance, and whether IU can buck their historical trends and translate their effort in Columbus into victories in the upcoming weeks.