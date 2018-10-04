It's time for the Ohio State preview podcast, but first we look back at the analysis relating to the Rutgers game and talk about whether that game looks better or worse in hindsight. We do a deep dive into offensive success and statistical profiles, and evaluate where the problems are coming from with the offense and whether it's fixable. We also sneak in a couple of questions from the Twitter crowd.

Next, Cameron Drummond of the Indiana Daily Student joins us (39:15) to talk about IU's playcalling, and what we might expect out of this offense going forward. We then check in with Ben Portnoy of The Hoosier Network (55:12) to talk about IU's defensive performance so far this year, which part of the defense is the key for Indiana to have success against Ohio State, and what "success" might look like against the Buckeyes. Finally, we take a trio of questions related to men's basketball (1:04:30) and evaluate some aspects of the roster, recruiting, and defense.