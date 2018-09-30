We're back for a dual-topic podcast this week. First, we evaluate the IU - Rutgers game, talk about the good things, but also talk about the longer-term concerns that continue to crop up for this football team and which manifested in the second half of the game. We then do an interview with Teddy Bailey of The Hoosier Network, who was in Piscataway and covered the contest (NOTE: We lost the first three minutes of the interview due to some unfortunate audio problems). Finally (at the 29:00 mark) we welcome Nicole Krasean from WTWO, and talk about the spectacle of Hoosier Hysteria, the Romeo Langford hype train, and the emergence of some intriguing new faces during the scrimmage.