CrimsonCast Ep. 553 - Michigan State Recap
A disappointing game on Saturday night leaves IU with their first loss of the season, as Michigan State cruises to a 35-21 victory. There's a lot to unpack with this game, and we try our best to do so. We chat about playcalling, quarterback play, the defense's surprisingly resilient performance, and the implications of IU's inability to impose their will. We also touch on the officiating, and wrap things up by looking ahead a bit to the implications this game might have on the season in macro.
Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.
----
