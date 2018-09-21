Galen and Scott are joined by Scott's neighbor (a big MSU guy) to talk about the matchup between the Hoosiers and Spartans this weekend. Can Stevie Scott keep up his torrid pace against the top rushing defense in the land? Can Indiana's secondary handle Michigan State's aerial attack? Will the game have more offensive spark than the past two slugfests between these two teams? All that and more, including score predictions and listener questions, on this edition of CrimsonCast.