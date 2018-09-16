A fun live episode shortly after IU's 38-10 shellacking of the Ball State Cardinals. We talk about the continued emergence of Stevie Scott, the impressive Hoosier offensive line, and how much credit we should assign either (or both) in Indiana's successes in the ground game so far. We also talk quarterbacks, and delve into the leadership of the IU defense and their effectiveness against Ball State. Finally, we take some questions from the audience, including how likely a 7/8 win season is, whether IU could go 5-0, and if this IU team is the most balanced squad of the century.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.