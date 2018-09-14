It's an unusual CrimsonCast, what with Scott gone all week for travel reasons. So Galen sits down with three sports experts who give their own unique perspectives on IU football in general, and this week's game in particular. Indianapolis's own Tricia Whitaker of CBS 4/FOX 59 joins us first, to give her impressions of IU so far this season, her thoughts about IU's chances against Ball State, and the impact of the SEZ addition to the stadium.

Next on the pod is Cameron Drummond, co-Sports Editor at the Indiana Daily Student and the football columnist to boot. He recounts the interminable drive from Bloomington to south Florida, gives his impressions of IU's offensive and defensive abilities, breaks down the quarterback and running back positions, and gives us an educated guess on this weekend's attendance figure.

Our final guest is Teddy Bailey, lead football writer for The Hoosier Network. Teddy gives us some thoughts on what Ball State can do, how the Indiana offensive line is measuring up, and what the best and worst-case scenarios are for Indiana in this weekend's game.

Be sure to subscribe to CrimsonCast on Twitter (at @crimsoncast --- we tried to make it easy for you), and stay tuned for our semi-regular weekly live podcasts.

