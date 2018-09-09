Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-09 19:06:11 -0500') }} football Edit

CrimsonCast Ep. 549 - Virginia Recap

CrimsonCast
TheHoosier.com Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Mmezspcltgj59yf5ykc6
CrimsonCast

Indiana survives a deluge and a shifty opposition quarterback to secure their second win of the season. We talk about the positives, including a breakout performance from freshman RB Stevie Scott, an improved defensive effort, and some quality turf management. We also discuss some of the conservatism in the offensive playcalling, and fret a bit over this year's special teams. We also take listener questions from Twitter, and take a quick look ahead to the Ball State game next weekend.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.


----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}