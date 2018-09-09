Indiana survives a deluge and a shifty opposition quarterback to secure their second win of the season. We talk about the positives, including a breakout performance from freshman RB Stevie Scott, an improved defensive effort, and some quality turf management. We also discuss some of the conservatism in the offensive playcalling, and fret a bit over this year's special teams. We also take listener questions from Twitter, and take a quick look ahead to the Ball State game next weekend.

Listen to the full podcast in the embedded media player below.