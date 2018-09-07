On this episode of CrimsonCast, we field questions about IU's victory over FIU, evaluate our own feelings a week after the first win of the season, and look ahead to the Virginia game and what it might entail. We end up talking a lot about Virginia's rushing attack, IU's need for veteran leadership to step up on defense, the importance of the IU offensive line, and the likelihood that Saturday's game is going to end up a waterlogged slogfest due to the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Gordon.