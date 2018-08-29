On this episode of CrimsonCast, we delve into the controversies this week surrounding the departure of QB Brandon Dawkins and the indefinite suspension of RB Morgan Ellison. We talk about the implications of the Dawkins departure, and debate whether or not Ellison was that big of a loss. We also talk about the new stadium upgrades and facility changes. Finally, we take a look at the Indiana - FIU matchup, and provide our predictions for IU's 2018 record. All that, plus your questions and comments. Be sure to follow us at @crimsoncast, and keep an eye out for our live podcasts where you can contribute your thoughts on IU football and basketball.

