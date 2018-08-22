Galen and Scott sat down last week with a couple of cans of soda, a bunch of spare time, and a whole list of questions and comments from our wonderful listeners about Indiana University football for the 2018 season. We tried to tackle as many as we could, including a deep dive into the IU quarterback situation, the defense's ability to bounce back from graduation losses, how the skill positions line up on offense, and which IU home game is the most likely candidate to host ESPN GameDay this year. Plus a bunch more! This is a very long podcast (90 minutes or so), largely due to the enthusiasm of you folks and the questions you asked. We'll be back with round two of this later in the week.

Listen to the full conversation in the embedded media player below.