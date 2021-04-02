TheHoosier - Crider ready to chase NFL Dream

As a child growing up in Columbus, Indiana, former Indiana center Harry Crider spent his Sundays like most in the Hoosier State -- watching the Indianapolis Colts.

Crider would zero in on Indianapolis center Jeff Saturday and watch his every move, dreaming of one day playing in the NFL. The Indiana standout will have his chance to impress NFL scouts and, hopefully, have his name called in the upcoming NFL Draft, as Crider will take part in Indiana's Pro Day Friday.

"It's been pretty wild. Growing up in Columbus, I grew up a Colts fan. As a center, watching Jeff Saturday and Peyton Manning. It's been amazing. Just a year or so ago, I didn't know if I would be in this position, but here I am now and I am happy of how far I've came and I am excited to take the next step," Crider said.

Crider announced shortly after Indiana's 26-20 loss in the Outback Bowl to Ole Miss that he would forego another season and declare for the draft, and he said it has been a "growing experience" since making that decision.

"Stepping away from college for the first time, and being out on my own for the first time has been a really good chance to grow, gain some independence and I am happy of how I've grown," Crider said.

The Columbus native graduated from Indiana last December with a degree in Criminal Justice and capped off an amazing career.

In 2020, he was a team captain, earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors, was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, was on the Rimington Trophy Watch List, was a Wuerffel Trophy nominee and started all eight games at center for the Hoosiers. As a center, he helped guide an offensive line that led the Big Ten in fewest number of sacks allowed and earned Indiana Offensive Player-of-the-Week honors for his efforts against Michigan.

Crider once recalled a story of how he came to Indiana games as a child and the atmosphere left a lot to be desired and how it was a goal of his to one day change that.

"I am very proud of what we were able to accomplish. My first couple years here, we went 5-7 both years and my last two years, we made it to great bowl games. It has been awesome to see the turnaround led by Coach Allen," Crider said.

Crider has experience as center, but has also played both left and right guard during his career, something he hopes will help in his draft stock. Crider has been training in New Jersey to prepare for Pro Day and has spent the most time on his agility and speed training.

"Chance to get in front of scouts and NFL teams and show what I am capable of. This is the icing on the cake and caps off my run here in college. I am hope they see I am a consistent, tough, smart player. I have the highest attributes skill wise, but I am a hard worker and dependable," Crider said.