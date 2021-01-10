TheHoosier - Crider declares for NFL Draft

For the second time in as many days, a member of the Indiana football team has announced his intentions to turn pro.

Offensive lineman Harry Crider, a Columbus, Indiana native, announced his intentions Sunday on Twitter.

In a tweet, Crider said growing up in Indiana and being able to play at Indiana was something he dreamt of as a child.

"These past four years have been a blessing and the best years of my life. Being a part of the culture that Coach Allen has developed has allowed me to grow into the man I am today... I have decided I am ready for the next step in my life and have chosen to declare for the NFL Draft," Crider tweeted.

Before the Outback Bowl, Crider told the media he would be having conversations with his parents, coaches and others before making a decision about his future.