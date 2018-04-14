Indiana's offensive players on both the Cream and Crimson teams enjoyed some success against their defensive counterparts, including a 53-yard touchdown run by redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey and a deep touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to sophomore wide receiver Whop Philyor.

Redshirt senior running back Ricky Brookins, a reliable third-down back for the Hoosiers last fall, got in on the action too with a tough five-yard touchdown run, on a day that the offensive lines were able to develop some holes for the running backs who participated in Saturday's spring game.

Here are some other topics on the offensive side of the ball which IU head coach Tom Allen touched on following the scrimmage:

Offensive Line

With IU redshirt senior left guard Wes Martin taking home the spring ball awards for most outstanding offensive player and offensive strength and conditioning, it likely comes as no surprise that his unit as a whole was one that had of the stronger performances this spring out of all of IU's position groups.

"I really loved the way they gelled. I think that, yes, we have everybody back from last year, but that's a critical part of our team," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "We're only going to be as good as we are up front on both sides of the ball, and they've been so impressive in the weight room. They've been so impressive in practice. Wes Martin is our leader, he's Mr. Consistency. He's our strongest player on the team. He's one of our most explosive players, and he's one of our best young men we have, his character and his leadership, so I'm not surprised that he's reflective of that."

Martin is one of five starters returning from last year's offensive line which helped the Hoosiers finish third in the Big Ten (35th nationally) in passing offense (265.7 yards per game), and sixth in scoring offense (26.8 points per game) and total offense (395.8 yards per game).

Quarterbacks

For the second consecutive year, the starting quarterback position is up for grabs, and two of the three competing for the job caught the Indiana coaching staff's eyes this spring.

Ramsey and Penix were two of nine different players Allen mentioned as standouts this spring, but Allen was especially impressed with Ramsey's winning mentality and toughness displayed over the course of Indiana's 15 spring practices.

"Here's what I tell our football team: I want guys that I can trust. I want guys that are tough. I want guys that are dependable. And that to me defines Peyton Ramsey," Allen said. "That's a young man that's going to help this football team win a bunch of games. Whatever that role may be, he may be the starter, and I know that's what he wants, but the bottom line is he has all those intangibles that you want in a young man."

Still, Penix remains just as much a part of the starting conversation as Ramsey, and both underclassmen will be battling against incoming grad transfer quarterback Brandon Dawkins during fall camp for the right to lead the Hoosiers' offense.

Ramsey has more experience with Indiana's offense than Penix or Dawkins, but Allen also expects Dawkins to be a quick study even though he'll be arriving in June because of his experience.

"It'll be challenging (getting Dawkins mixed in with the offense). To be honest, I think that's one of the realities of a guy joining in June after spring is already done," Allen said. "But he's also not a freshman out of high school. That's a major difference. He's a guy that played four years of college and graduated, very articulate, sharp young man, and has been a starting quarterback in the Pac-12, so that brings a different type of attitude and level of confidence.

"What we have to do a great job of is meshing his previous knowledge and skill sets to what we do, and that's a big part of what Coach Sheridan and Coach DeBord have to do once he gets here."