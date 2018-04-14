The Hoosiers didn’t give an inch during Saturday’s spring game scrimmage, IU head coach Tom Allen said. That was his favorite part of the day, especially on the defensive side.

For the most part, the defense was tight, even for Allen’s standard, as two touchdowns were scored in two 12-minute quarters — a long Peyton Ramsey rush down the right sideline and a short, hard-earned rushing touchdown by Ricky Brookins.

The Ramsey touchdown and a long touchdown connection from Mike Penix to Whop Philyor during the second non-scored half were the only two long plays allowed by the defense.

“I thought they tackled well,” Allen said. “I thought that they were in the right position a lot, and that's just from the vantage point that I had. But didn't give up -- the windows were small in the pass game, and the run lanes were small in the run game, and I thought that max did run hard. So yeah, it was a good, solid day.”

Marcelino Ball

Coming into the Cream and Crimson Game, most eyes were on the redshirt sophomore defensive back Marcelino Ball on the Crimson defense. IU’s 2016 freshman phenom played the first three games of the 2017 season before suffering a season-ending injury against Georgia Southern on Sept. 23.

“If you would have told me last year we were going to miss him for eight games and play the kind of defense that we played, I don't know if I'd have believed you because he's that valuable to our defense,” Allen said.

Ball, whose husky position was moved into the linebacker room during this offseason, was all over the field, making several plays inside and outside in the running game and even ling up at wide receiver once.

A lot of that has to do not only with his athletic ability that Allen said has a ceiling he hasn't reached yet, but also because he understands the defense better because of his move to the linebacking corps.

“As far as being away from the DBs, I just have a different perspective that I like because we talk about the D-line objective and the linebacker objective,” Ball said. “So now that I already know what the DBs are doing because I’ve been in the room for two years — two and a half years — I’m getting the linebacker D-line perspective so now I can know when to push the buttons on coverages and stuff like that.”

The redshirt sophomore said that he doesn’t feel comfortable enough to take the reigns as the leader of the defense yet though, so he defers to experienced and more recently involved defenders, such as senior safety Jonathan Crawford and redshirt junior linebacker Reakwon Jones, to do the leading.

“Right now, I came back from six months, so I’m trying to still get my group,” Ball said about regaining his leadership. “In my shoes, I feel like I can’t really speak right now as a leader like Jon and Reakwon and others that are making plays out there.”

Linebackers

Other than Ball, most other eyes were on the linebackers, regardless of the defense that was on the field. With Tegray Scales and Chris Covington not in the vcenter of the defense, Allen said that position is his biggest concern on the roster heading into the summer.

“I just know how critical the linebacker play is for any defense, and as young as we are, there's just a lot of question marks,” Allen said. “Yeah, spring was good, and they did some good things, but we've got a lot of work to do there. We're counting on some younger guys to come in here and give us depth at those positions — guys that aren't even on campus yet.”

Of the linebackers on the roster, redshirt senior Mike McGinnis, redshirt freshman Thomas Allen and Jones are the top three linebackers that have been worked at the two linebacking positions during the spring, and they all played during the spring game scrimmage. Allen went down with a minor injury early and was limited for most of the day.

Jones earned the IU spring most outstanding defensive player award, the highest degree of award that Allen and his staff handed out after the scrimmage Saturday to honor the players that showed the most improvement over the course of spring camp. Jones also earned the defensive strength and conditioning award.