Indiana football on Monday afternoon announced senior safety Jonathan Crawford, redshirt senior offensive guard Wes Martin and redshirt senior wide receiver Luke Timian will represent the program at next week's Big Ten media days and Kickoff Luncheon.

This year's media days and kickoff luncheon will be held Monday, July 23 through Tuesday, July 24 at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

Crawford has started all 38 career games at safety since arriving in Bloomington in 2015 and is the current Hoosiers leader with 209 tackles, 135 solos, 16 pass breakups, eight interceptions, five fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles (tied), 13 takeaways and two blocked kicks.

The Largo, Fla. native posted 62 tackles (fourth on the team), 42 solo (fifth), three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups (2nd), one interception (T-2nd), one fumble recovery (T-2nd) and one blocked field goal as a junior en route to earning All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition for the second consecutive season.

Martin has started 25 straight games at left guard and 31 overall in his career. Last year, the Indianapolis native was named a team captain in 2017 and took home honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition after recording the most pass blocking snaps (569) among guards nationally without allowing a sack.

Timian, a former walk-on, earned a scholarship during 2017 preseason camp and proceeded to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten and was also a nominee for the 2017 Burlsworth Trophy.

He finished second on the team with 68 receptions for 589 yards to go along with two touchdowns in 2017. His total receptions ranked third-most in the Big Ten and tied for 39th nationally, while his total receiving yards ranked 13th in the conference.

Additionally, Timian averaged 5.7 catches and 49.1 yards per game, good for 3rd and 12th in the Big Ten respectively. His reception average tied for 31st-most nationally.

Indiana's 2018 season kicks off Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. eastern time at Florida International. CBS Sports Network will televise the contest.