Conservative play-calling late dooms Indiana in close loss to Penn State
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Late in the fourth quarter of Indiana's Saturday loss to Penn State, the Hoosiers found themselves on the Nittany Lion's 21-yard line, down by three points with five minutes to play.
Josh Sanguinetti had just intercepted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar -- Allar's first career interception -- setting the Indiana offense up with excellent field position.
On 1st and 10, Brendan Sorsby turned around and handed the ball off up the middle to Josh Henderson for a 1-yard gain. On 2nd and 9, Henderson once again picked up a yard on the ground. On 3rd and 8 from Penn State 19-yard line, Sorsby once again took the snap and handed it off to Henderson, this time for a gain of two.
"When we got to third down, we talked real quickly and said 'hey, we're in field goal range, don't risk a takeaway,'" Tom Allen said postgame. "We felt it was the smart thing to do to not put ourselves in a position to give away points and lose the game that way."
"'I said guys let's go score a touchdown,' that was the whole goal, to score a touchdown," Allen continued. "Once we got to third down, we didn't want to put ourselves in a position to not get points."
One has to wonder why Indiana chose to run the ball on first and second down. Prior to the start of that drive, the Hoosiers had run the ball 31 times for 76 yards, 2.5 yards per carry.
Additionally, Sorsby was in the midst of a career day. The redshirt freshman had thrown for 269 yards and three touchdown passes at that point in the game, both of which are career highs.
Instead of a touchdown, Indiana settled for a 35-yard field goal from Chris Freeman to tie it up at 24 with 2:58 to go. Three plays later, Penn State took the lead for good on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
It's important to note that two possessions earlier, after Sorsby connected with Omar Cooper Jr. for a 26-yard touchdown, Sorsby came off the field grimacing and favoring his right shoulder -- his throwing arm.
Sorsby threw one pass, a 6-yard completion to Donaven McCulley, on the drive prior to the three consecutive run plays.
"(Sorsby) was good enough to throw for sure, (the three straight runs) wasn't because of his shoulder," Allen said. "If he couldn't have thrown, we would've put Tayven in."
Go back to 2020, the last time Indiana beat Penn State. Allen and the Hoosiers were presented with a similar decision, play to win, or play not-to-lose. After the Nittany Lions scored first in overtime of that 2020 game, Indiana answered with a touchdown of its own. Down 35-34, Allen elected to go for the 2-point conversion, he decided to play to win.
On the ensuing 2-point conversion attempt, Michael Penix Jr. beat a Penn State defender to the front pylon of the end zone and won the game for the Hoosiers.
Too often this season, Indiana has gone away from that type of aggressive decision making.
The Hoosiers have frequently made decisions with a mindset of playing not-to-lose or playing with a petrifying fear of turning the ball over. If Indiana wants to turn its season around, the Hoosiers need to ramp up the aggression in those late-game situations.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board