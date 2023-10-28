UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Late in the fourth quarter of Indiana's Saturday loss to Penn State, the Hoosiers found themselves on the Nittany Lion's 21-yard line, down by three points with five minutes to play.

Josh Sanguinetti had just intercepted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar -- Allar's first career interception -- setting the Indiana offense up with excellent field position.

On 1st and 10, Brendan Sorsby turned around and handed the ball off up the middle to Josh Henderson for a 1-yard gain. On 2nd and 9, Henderson once again picked up a yard on the ground. On 3rd and 8 from Penn State 19-yard line, Sorsby once again took the snap and handed it off to Henderson, this time for a gain of two.

"When we got to third down, we talked real quickly and said 'hey, we're in field goal range, don't risk a takeaway,'" Tom Allen said postgame. "We felt it was the smart thing to do to not put ourselves in a position to give away points and lose the game that way."

"'I said guys let's go score a touchdown,' that was the whole goal, to score a touchdown," Allen continued. "Once we got to third down, we didn't want to put ourselves in a position to not get points."

One has to wonder why Indiana chose to run the ball on first and second down. Prior to the start of that drive, the Hoosiers had run the ball 31 times for 76 yards, 2.5 yards per carry.

Additionally, Sorsby was in the midst of a career day. The redshirt freshman had thrown for 269 yards and three touchdown passes at that point in the game, both of which are career highs.

Instead of a touchdown, Indiana settled for a 35-yard field goal from Chris Freeman to tie it up at 24 with 2:58 to go. Three plays later, Penn State took the lead for good on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Allar to KeAndre Lambert-Smith.