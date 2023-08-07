First-year Indiana wide receivers coach Anthony Tucker inherits a dynamic room that has only gotten deeper in his time on Tom Allen's Hoosier staff. Because of injuries and transfers not yet joining the team in the spring semester, Tucker's position group was a half-painted picture. But no longer. Cam Camper has returned to practice after a season-ending injury a year ago mid-way through the year stopped his pursuit of 1,000 yards at 569 through seven contests. Andison Coby returns and so, too, does Donoven McCulley. The three are joined by fellow slot man Kam Perry, a redshirt freshman who appeared in just one game last season vs. Penn State. But Perry impressed in the spring and has continued positive play in training camp. "I can go down the list of guys and there is a ton of competition in our room. That’s why I can’t narrow it down to one or two guys who have impressed me the most at this point," Tucker said on Monday after a damp practice to open the second week of training camp in Bloomington. "They are all showing up every single day and competing. When you have a big group like that coming in and showing up and not just two guys who are emerging, well then that bodes well for the group collectively." Clemson transfer EJ Williams is a former four-star recruit and brings impressive size and length to the outside to play opposite other larger targets like Camper and Coby. All three targets stand at least 6-foot-2. "I feel like having guys with a lot of length," Williams explained, "like me, D-mac, Cam that's going to give the QB more length to throw to downfield, bigger bodies for things like that. Ti will open up the run a little bit more [too]."



Anthony Tucker is in his first season coaching Indiana's WRs (Alec Busse)

Fordham transfer Duquence Carter is accustomed to playing outside in his college career, but is being moved inside to the slot in most formations at Indiana because his 6-foot frame simply isn't long enough to play on the outside. "At Fordham, I was one of the biggest guys at the FCS level," Carter said. "But coming here, they thought I would be more of a slot now. You have guys whoa re 6'3, 6'4 type of guys. Guys that can really make plays. That's good when you have guys of different sizes, skillets. Guys who are just going to be making plays all over the field." The move into the slot is challenging Carter, but his speed should play well on the interior of most of IU's passing patterns. "I actually prefer the outside more," Carter admitted. "There will probably be times that I do get on the outside more depending on the play and things like that. It's always nice when you can do more. "I was used to see the corners being out on an island over there {when I was outside]. But now it's more the safeties and linebackers and more zone here. So weaving in and out throughout the defense. It was a little bit of transition, but nothing too hard."

