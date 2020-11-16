Commits, recruits continue to pay attention to Indiana's hot start
For the fourth week in a row, the Indiana Hoosiers picked up a win, moved up the rankings and gained more eyes from a national audience.
In addition, recruits continue to take notice, especially within the Hoosier State, where many of these players grew up witnessing the hard seasons full of near falls and tough losses.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news