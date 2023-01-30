The National Signing Day fireworks got going two days early with Indiana making noise landing three-star state of Georgia tight end Anthony Miller. The addition of Miller brings more offensive versatility to the Hoosiers’ 2023 recruiting class.

WHAT INDIANA IS GETTING

Miller is a versatile piece that Indiana can move around the field. With his Duluth High School squad, Miller lined up tight, as an H-back, and in space. Miller will have to add a little more weight before becoming that true extra offensive lineman in the trenches, but will be able to pick up and get key blocks on linebackers and rushing ends in the backfield.

In the passing attack, Miller is a big target with good hands that will be able to move the chains against Big Ten offenses. Miller is the type of player who can contribute early.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR INDIANA

Offensive coordinators love to have versatile pieces to play with in their offense, and Miller fits the profile. As he gets accustomed to the offense and playbook, and adds some more mass in the weight room, Miller can become that do-all offensive threat that will help win games; a true every down player.

INSIDE THE NUMEBRS

Going against 7A Georgia teams, Miller ended his high school career securing 20 passes for 305 yards with six touchdowns.