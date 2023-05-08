Laing transfers to Indiana after posting 22 tackles and five sacks last season for the Jaguars with one forced fumble.

Laing was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2018 and originally signed with South Florida coming out of Godby High School in Tallahassee, Fla.

Before playing at Southern University, Laing played at East Mississippi Community College, the same JUCO featured in the first two seasons of Last Chance U, the popular Netflix feature.

Laing's best game last season came against Arkansas Pine Bluff when he had 2.5 tackles for loss. He also had a strong performance in Southern's game at Prairie View, recording two tackles for loss and an 11-yard sack.

Laing is 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds.