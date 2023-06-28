Indiana football accepted a commitment from Arizona long snapper Alan Soukup on Wednesday afternoon. He is the 13th member of Indiana's recruiting class and the only specialist to commit to the Hooisers.

Rated a five-star long snapper by Koh's Kicking, Soukup was offered a scholarship by the Hoosiers on June 20. He visited Indiana in early June and won a snapping competition the Hoosiers held at a camp he participated in.

"Soukup has worked his tail off and developed himself into one of the best high school snappers in America," Kohl's Kicking wrote. "He attended the Kohl's National Scholarship Camp of over 200 snappers and finished with the fourth highest score for all classes and the highest score in the 2024 class by a wide margin. Soukup also finished the Spring Showcase Camps with the second-highest overall score in the country and an average snap time of .68 seconds. He is long and extremely athletic. Soukup is already setting the standard for the 2024 class and hasn't even close to what he is truly capable of."