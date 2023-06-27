COMMIT: Indiana up to 12 commits following three-star tight end pledge
For the second consecutive day, Indiana football secured a commitment in their 2024 recruiting class with three-star New Orleans tight end Hubert Caliste committing to Indiana.
"They're big on family," Caliste told the Hoosier on why he committed to Indiana. "And I'm a family guy. I felt comfortable there being around the coaches, being around the players. Coach (Kevin) Wright is a cool guy, loving. It was a perfect fit for me.
"It's really exciting for me to know that I'm going to a good place like Indiana. Great facilities, great school for academics and also great people, which means the most to me, the people that I hang around every day."
Caliste commits to Indiana after taking an official visit to Bloomington, Ind., last weekend. He is the second official visitor to commit to Indiana from last weekend's group of about 15 official visitors.
The 6-foot-5 tight end took an official visit to Eastern Carolina this June, but only had Power 5 scholarship offers from Florida State, Georiga Tech and first-year Big 12 program Houston.
On film, Caliste shows an impressive catch radius and a tough cover for defenses because of his combination of size and speed. Caliste is too big for defensive backs and too fast for linebackers to cover, oftentimes. Caliste has an opportunity to work his way onto the field for Indiana early in his career.
"They run double-tight, which means there's a big opportunity to get on the field," Caliste said. "In the tight end room, 60 percent of the tight ends get in the game."
Caliste admits that he needs to improve as a blocker before arriving to college as a freshman in 2024, Caliste does not plan to enroll at Indiana in January. But the pass-catching skills are notable for the St. Augustine High School prospect.
"One of my strengths is catching the ball," Caliste said. "I have a high IQ, I think. I know the field well and can read defenses as far as double-teams and stuff."
Before leaving his official visit, Caliste had a meeting with Indiana head coach Tom Allen where the now Hoosier commit learned about Allen's program and the type of locker room the Indiana coach is looking to foster.
"It was perfect," Caliste said. "Everything was good, it was a good environment, good people. Everything was good."
