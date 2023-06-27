For the second consecutive day, Indiana football secured a commitment in their 2024 recruiting class with three-star New Orleans tight end Hubert Caliste committing to Indiana. "They're big on family," Caliste told the Hoosier on why he committed to Indiana. "And I'm a family guy. I felt comfortable there being around the coaches, being around the players. Coach (Kevin) Wright is a cool guy, loving. It was a perfect fit for me. "It's really exciting for me to know that I'm going to a good place like Indiana. Great facilities, great school for academics and also great people, which means the most to me, the people that I hang around every day." Caliste commits to Indiana after taking an official visit to Bloomington, Ind., last weekend. He is the second official visitor to commit to Indiana from last weekend's group of about 15 official visitors.

The 6-foot-5 tight end took an official visit to Eastern Carolina this June, but only had Power 5 scholarship offers from Florida State, Georiga Tech and first-year Big 12 program Houston. On film, Caliste shows an impressive catch radius and a tough cover for defenses because of his combination of size and speed. Caliste is too big for defensive backs and too fast for linebackers to cover, oftentimes. Caliste has an opportunity to work his way onto the field for Indiana early in his career. "They run double-tight, which means there's a big opportunity to get on the field," Caliste said. "In the tight end room, 60 percent of the tight ends get in the game."

