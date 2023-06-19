COMMIT: Indiana lands three-star DB following official visit
On Monday, Indiana landed a commitment from three-star Olney, Md., defensive back Judah Jenkins, following an official visit to Indiana's campus over the weekend.
Jenkins is a top-60 corner in the 2024 recruiting class and commits to Indiana over Power 5 scholarship offers from Boston College, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia. He is the eighth member of the Hoosier's recruiting class, which now ranks No. 57 in the country.
Playing for Good Counsel High School, Jenkins is a two-time All-Confernece player. His film shows an aggressive defensive back who can play press coverage on the line of scrimmage. He displays quality ball-tracking skills, which are likely connected to his time as a punt returner.
Jenkins also excels in run coverage and play recognition, which makes him dangerous in runs to the outside and screen passes.
Of the Hoosiers' eight commits, two are defensive backs, Jenkins and Indiana prospect Christian Peterson, both are three-stars.
