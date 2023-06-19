On Monday, Indiana landed a commitment from three-star Olney, Md., defensive back Judah Jenkins, following an official visit to Indiana's campus over the weekend. Jenkins is a top-60 corner in the 2024 recruiting class and commits to Indiana over Power 5 scholarship offers from Boston College, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia. He is the eighth member of the Hoosier's recruiting class, which now ranks No. 57 in the country.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT01NSVRURUQhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9JVUZCP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jSVVGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lzcW0ya0V0Q1ki PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95c3FtMmtFdENZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1 ZGFoIEplbmtpbnMgKEBqdWRhaGplbmtpbnMzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2p1ZGFoamVua2luczMvc3RhdHVzLzE2NzA4NDI3NDAz OTE3ODg1NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxOSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Playing for Good Counsel High School, Jenkins is a two-time All-Confernece player. His film shows an aggressive defensive back who can play press coverage on the line of scrimmage. He displays quality ball-tracking skills, which are likely connected to his time as a punt returner. Jenkins also excels in run coverage and play recognition, which makes him dangerous in runs to the outside and screen passes. Of the Hoosiers' eight commits, two are defensive backs, Jenkins and Indiana prospect Christian Peterson, both are three-stars.