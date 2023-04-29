COMMIT: Indiana lands Miami transfer forward Anthony Walker
Alec Busse
TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana landed a commitment from former Miami forward Anthony Walker, the Hoosier's third addition from the transfer portal this offseason.
The 6'-9" 5th year senior commits to Indiana just days after completing a visit to the Hoosiers campus. Walker averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds a game last season for the Hurricanes. His best college season was in 2020-21 when he averaged a career-high in points (9.6) and rebounds (4.7) while starting 16 games for the Hurricanes.
Walker is the third addition Indiana coach Mike Woodson has made via the transfer portal this offseason, joining Oregon transfer Kel'el Ware and Ball State transfer Payton Sparks. All three of Indiana's transfers this offseason are front-court pieces as Indiana looks to replace All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis and program stalwart Race Thompson.
The former three-star recruit has never shot better than 23.5 percent from 3-point range in his career. But Walker did convert on 62.7 percent of his field goal attempts at the rim last season.
Walker has played in 125 games in his college career.