Anthony Walker (© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana landed a commitment from former Miami forward Anthony Walker, the Hoosier's third addition from the transfer portal this offseason. The 6'-9" 5th year senior commits to Indiana just days after completing a visit to the Hoosiers campus. Walker averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds a game last season for the Hurricanes. His best college season was in 2020-21 when he averaged a career-high in points (9.6) and rebounds (4.7) while starting 16 games for the Hurricanes.

