Kosin is a three-three-star prospect who commits to the Hoosiers over offers from Power 5 schools Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Pitt and West Virginia.

Indiana has their first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star Clarkston, Mich., tight end Brody Kosin announcing his commitment to the Hoosiers on Saturday evening.

Kosin is the 14th-ranked player in Michigan in his class and visited Indiana in early December. Indiana tight ends coach Kevin Wright led Indiana's pursuit of the three-star prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end has the ability to line up outside the numbers and high-point passes well. He's not super fast or an elite route runner, but he's shown a quality ability to find a soft spot in the defense before bringing in the pass downfield as a good deep ball threat for his Clarkston high school.

Indiana is the last Big Ten program to earn a commitment in their 2024 class. The Hoosiers join Northwestern as the only other Big Ten program with one commitment in the class.



