Comcast customers in Big Ten states will continue to receive Big Ten Network carriage, Comcast and FOX announced on Friday.

As recently as this July, Big Ten Network president Mark Silverman suggested BTN games may not be carried on Comcast at all going into the fall - even customers in the Big Ten footprint.

It seems an agreement's been reached.

"Comcast Corporation and Fox Networks Group announced today that they have reached an agreement for Comcast to continue carrying the Big Ten Network," Comcast and FOX announced in a release. "The companies also reached an agreement for Comcast to continue carrying all of the Big Ten games on FS1.

"Under the terms of the agreement, Comcast will continue to offer Big Ten Network to its customers who reside in states with Big Ten universities (Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin). Xfinity customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, and the Northern Virginia/Beltway area will also continue to receive the network given their proximity to Big Ten schools."

While the statement doesn't include an immediate fix for those outside the Big Ten states, it sounds like one is in the works.

"In addition, in the coming months, customers outside of the Big Ten states will have access to the Big Ten Network as part of Comcast’s Sports and Entertainment Package," the release said.

Indiana currently has three games scheduled to be televised on either BTN or FS1 - vs. Virginia (BTN) on Sept. 8, vs. Ball State (BTN) on Sept. 15 and at Minnesota (FS1) on Oct. 26.

Several games on the schedule are still to be announced.

