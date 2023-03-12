Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Tamar Bates is the key to any success Indiana will have in the NCAA Tournament. Just like Miller Kopp, Trey Galloway, Malik Reneau, and Race Thompson. Yes, Indiana just fell to Penn State and it wasn't on a football field. A coach that grew up in the Hoosier state and graduated from Cathedral High School drew up enough plays to lead the Nittany Lions to victory. Indiana failed at going undefeated at home, winning a Big Ten regular season title and winning a Big Ten Tournament championship. Outside of sweeping Purdue, most expectations have not been met. Now, the pressure is on as much as it has ever been in the Woodson era. The formula is there, though. Indiana needs one, just one of those five aforementioned players to be a main contributor alongside Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. If one of Hood-Schifino or Jackson-Davis can't be a statistical leader then a win just isn't in the cards. It's a harsh reality, but when a team like Indiana is blessed with so much complementary talent that's the way things shake out. Look at Saturday, Hood-Schifino had an abysmal shooting night, going 4-of-13 from the floor for 11 points, many of those points coming late when he was forcing the issue and taking advantage of Penn State defenders playing on their heels. He wasn't there against the Nittany Lions, yet Indiana still nearly pulled off the win.

The frequency with which Indiana's stellar freshman doesn't shine is low. Jackson-Davis is in the same boat. Arizona, Kansas, his slow day at Mackey, and sure throw in the Hoosiers' loss at Rutgers. In 29-of-33 games Jackson-Davis gives what is expected. Somewhere around 18-20 points, and a bevy of rebounds and blocks. It’s the same for Hood-Schifino, there’s an expectation, and game in, game out he’ll likely deliver.

Since that's taken care of, who's next? Near the end of the season, Miller Kopp and Trey Galloway were the most reliable options offensively. Galloway, the Culver Academy graduate, was virtually invisible in the Big Ten Tournament, scoring just two points in both games combined on 1-of-9 from the field. Kopp had a solid game against Maryland but looked out of sorts against Penn State. He missed a couple of shots early and couldn't seem to find his rhythm throughout the remainder of the game, especially following his mental lapse leading to a shot clock violation. He is truly one of the better shooters in the Big Ten. Woodson and Jackson-Davis's constant urges for the Houston native to shoot the ball at an accelerated rate are not misplaced. Where this conversation gets interesting is when you bring up a guy like Malik Reneau. At times he's very much looked like the freshman he is, at others, he's appeared as a worthy successor to Jackson-Davis. His approach to the game is simple: rebound on both ends, and every now and then find yourself in the right place at the right time for second-chance points. Those are the backbreakers. Those are the points that win games.

Tamar Bates may be hitting his stride at the right time. After a month where his impact on games felt non-existent, he has slowly but surely been leaving his mark on the last two weeks of Indiana's schedule. It hit its apex on Saturday with Bates' 14-point performance where he converted both of Indiana's three-point shots. Race Thompson's ability to be that difference maker is mainly on the defensive end, shutting down the opposition's best scorer. Which, he didn't do the greatest job against Jalen Pickett of Penn State. Offensively it's all about that three-point shot. One or two of those awkward-looking conversions from beyond the arc could make all the difference. Practically, on the scoreboard, but the confidence Thompson could take from them could make all the difference, as we saw against Michigan in Assembly Hall. Maybe a healthy desperation offensively, as Thompson would call it. Thompson's defensive contributions often go unnoticed, especially with such a magnifying glass on the offensive side of the ball.

All five of these players offer a compelling reason to think they can be counted upon. Thompson for the simple fact that he's been there before. The constant expectations and pressure has been laid on his shoulders, at least partly, since he was a freshman. Kopp and Galloway have displayed an impressive amount of consistency this season. Jordan Hulls' reconstruction of Galloway's shot saw him among some of the best shooters in the Big Ten. Likewise, to expect Kopp to shoot 2-of-3 or 3-of-4 from beyond the arc is not a big ask. He's perfectly capable of doing just that. Reneau can do the nitty-gritty. He can grab the defensive rebounds the Hoosiers needed Saturday against Penn State as well as get his hand on balls on the offensive end and make a difference.

The one of the five that I would most expect to make a run in the NCAA Tournament is Bates. It's a mentality thing above all else. He hasn't been gunshy offensively, and Woodson hasn't been shy to insert him into games in his usual rotation despite his inconsistent shooting. The attitude he approaches each game with suits nationally televised contests. He has a loud confidence about him, and an immense amount of talent that is still yet to be completely tapped into. Many have been calling for or at least predicting his transfer after the season. What better way to cement his 2023 season and future as an Indiana Hoosier than a couple of magical performances in the big dance?