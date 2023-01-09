Ever since Nov. 30's win over North Carolina, Indiana has been on a steady decline as a basketball team, as a coaching staff, and as a legitimate contender. The Hoosiers beat Nebraska, which is one highlight. They played well, it wasn't a particularly close game as the Hoosiers handled business as expected. Besides that? Zilch. Even after Indiana's loss to Rutgers, it felt like that was just a taste of losing that the Hoosiers may have needed, getting the first one out of the way in a tough environment like Jersey Mike's arena. Also, Jalen Hood-Schifino was a last-minute scratch. After falling to Arizona in Las Vegas, the response was good. Arizona was, and still is a good basketball team with a great coach. Race Thompson nearly led the Hoosiers to a 17-point comeback but fell short, Indiana came out slow and just couldn't recover. Of course, there were your unsatisfied fans who wanted to burn the program to the ground and start over, but the fight Indiana showed was commendable, despite the loss. The panic button was at least being glanced at after Indiana visited Lawrence, Kansas. Xavier Johnson injured his foot in the first half and hasn't played since. The Jayhawks ran the Hoosiers out of Allen Fieldhouse so badly that Mike Woodson had to apologize to Bill Self for how bad his team played and how unentertaining the game was. How Indiana stacked up against elite teams was officially in question.

Even still, the answer to Indiana's problems was simply playing harder. The Hoosiers have had an issue with getting out to slow starts. The opposition punches them in the face and trying to collect themselves and find a response just doesn't happen. They still had Jalen Hood-Schifino as their ball handler, and while you would obviously love to have both him and Johnson, having such a talented freshman lead your offense saw Woodson fortunate. The dog days of winter break came along and saw Indiana sleepwalk through two cupcake wins over Elon and Kennesaw State. The only takeaway was Tamar Bates who showed legitimate shooting prowess. Everything else was blah. Trayce Jackson-Davis didn't play in any games, making many Indiana fans put their ears up wondering what his status was. Indiana said it was precautionary.

The 13 day break offered a reset for the Hoosiers. Something had to be changed and it was clear. The Big Ten favorite attitude wasn't there, or maybe that primadonna mindset caused by those confident in the Hoosiers was holding them back. They were consistently "out-toughed" as Woodson described it. The first 10 minutes in Iowa City signaled that they had figured it out. They were playing smooth, together, tough. They looked excited to be playing again, which is something that was scarce through the first phase of the season.

Unfortunately, the high of a 21-point lead slowly morphed into the existential low that caused Hoosier nation to feel the way they do at this point in the season.

Race Thompson was rolled up on causing him to miss the remainder of the game against the Hawkeyes and Sunday's game with Northwestern. As he sat on the ground tears began filling his eyes. He smacked the floor as hard as he could and screamed before Nathan Childress and Michael Shipp helped him get up and carried him to the locker room. Trayce Jackson-Davis also limped to the locker room with back pain, but his performance against Iowa in the second half and against Northwestern on Sunday have few worrying about his status.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SYWNlIHNob3dpbmcgYSBsb3Qgb2YgZW1vdGlvbiBhcyBoZeKAmXMg aGVscGVkIG9mZiBieSBoaXMgdGVhbW1hdGVzLiA8YnI+PGJyPkhlIHNtYWNr ZWQgdGhlIGZsb29yIGFuZCBzY3JlYW1lZCBiZWZvcmUgZ2V0dGluZyB1cC4g VW5mb3J0dW5hdGUgc2l0dWF0aW9uIGZvciB0aGUgSG9vc2llciB2ZXRlcmFu LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXViYj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9JUjloWXdhakpsIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vSVI5aFl3YWpKbDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZWVnYW4gTmlja29zb24g KEBLbmlja29zb240MikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L bmlja29zb240Mi9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMTE5NTQ1MDMyOTAzMDY1Nj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Indiana looked lost defensively after Thompson's departure. Thompson was the antidote to Kris Murray who would go on to score 30 points and help Iowa complete the massive comeback. That brings us to Sunday. Even though Indiana collapsed against Iowa, it was still expected that they would take care of a streaky Northwestern team at home in Assembly Hall. That just wasn't the case. Indiana may have played their worst game of the season, topping the egg they laid in Lawrence. They were beaten rather easily, and the Wildcats slacked off in the last three minutes making the 84-83 final score look closer than it actually was.

This leaves Indiana at 1-3 in the B1G, tied with Illinois for second to last in the conference. Minnesota stands at 0-4 in last place. Trying to find a formula to win has yielded little worthwhile results. This team's identity has been badly misplaced. At media days in Minneapolis in October Woodson was clear that this team's issue was making shots. Yet, he reminded everyone that their calling card was defense, because that's how Bob Knight ran his ball club. The issue is that elite-level defense takes a certain amount of grit that this team does not have outside of Trayce Jackson-Davis, who has shifted into another gear protecting the rim. You think of a Mick Cronin-led UCLA team who has given up over 70 points only twice, to Illinois and Baylor, or a Tony Bennett-led Virginia team who has only done it once in their 86-79 win over Baylor. They gave up 69 to Houston. Indiana has allowed 70+ 6 times, winning two of those games against Xavier and Elon. Jalen Hood-Schifino looked foolish multiple times against Boo Buie. The Northwestern guard would do a simple head fake and leave Schifino in the dust, heading to the rack for an easy bucket. The star freshman scored 33 points and had a +/- of -5. That is not a winning formula. He's a damn good player and has played a big role in keeping Indiana in the last two games, but a better defensive performance from him in the last two games likely sees Indiana winning both. This is where missing Xavier Johnson hurts the most, because offensively Schifino is picking up the slack scoring enough points for both of them.

Another notable thing is how out of sync the coaching staff and players are when talking to the media. Woodson was asked why this year's team is struggling defensively compared to last season. His response was simple, Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson are sitting on the bench. That answer makes sense, they are both very good defensively. But if that's the case, do we close the book on the season and call it quits because you're missing two of your best players? Trayce Jackson-Davis had a different answer, claiming guys have to be ready and step up, and that he has to do a better job leading Depth was supposed to be another one of this team's calling cards. Losing Thompson should mean Malik Reneau getting significant minutes, but his struggles have given Woodson little faith in keeping him out on the floor. Furthermore, Jordan Geronimo looks lost half the time. He got the start on Sunday because he's a junior and he had "been there" according to Woodson. That didn't look like the case.