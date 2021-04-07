TheHoosier - Coaching staff pleased with progression of special teams unit

"Charles is kicking well. We don’t do a lot with our kickoff team during spring, do more cover drills and return drills with heavy emphasis on punt unit. Excited about our return guys and specialists. So excited about our opportunities. Our goal is to be the number one special teams unit in the Big Ten," Allen told the media this week.

The success of Campbell has transitioned to the entire special teams unit this spring, according to Allen and special teams coordinator Kasey Teegardin.

Perhaps more impressive is the fact that Campbell is a perfect 3-for-3 from 50-plus yards in his career, including the Indiana bowl record, Outback Bowl record and career-best effort of 53 yards.

Indiana returns kicker Charles Campbell , who was near perfect in 2020, going 10-of-11 in field goals and is 12-of-13 in his career. In Indiana's 26-20 loss to Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl in January, Campbell hit field goals of 50 and 53 yards.

He has seen a bowl game lost due to it against Tennessee in the Gator Bowl, experienced a win at Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game due to it and enters his fifth season at the helm believing his unit will be a strength in 2021.

It can be argued that for Tom Allen , there is no more special facet of the game than special teams.

Teegardin recently told the media that his focus has been on development for his unit.

“It is development, development, development. We are very heavy fundamentals and technique right now, and that is across the board. I think our punt team was one of the best in the country. Efficiency wise we were very good. We want to build off that.”

Teegardin also noted he wants to do something Allen constantly preaches, regardless of the position, -- build depth.

“I want to develop depth,” he said. “I've taken the 1’s at times and made them the look team and made them work against the 2’s and 3’s, and coaching up other players. Iron sharpens iron. That has been the main focus for us.”

A season ago, Indiana did a respectable job when it came to punt and kickoff return, and both Teegardin and Allen expect that to continue this season with both Reese Taylor and Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews in the fold to return kicks. In addition, David Ellis is back this season and provides a different attribute, according to Teegardin.

The other part of it is our kick return game. We didn't have a lot of opportunities last year. Technically, statistically we were a little better than we were two years ago. We returned six or seven kicks last year, that was it, opportunity wise. You get Dave back. He is a little different back there, the vision he has, comfortability and scheme makes a difference. The techniques and fundamentals, a few scheme adjustments here and there, especially on Crimson Watch and kickoff return and punt and kickoff return, but not much. It's getting the depth of the players, the younger guys, bringing them along and executing at a higher level," Teegardin mentioned.

Teegardin noted there is room for both Taylor and Matthews to shine as returners in 2021, the same way did Taylor and Whop Philyor did a year ago.

“D.J. has been phenomenal. I think we had two really good punt returners last year, too. We had Reese and Whop kind of battle it out. Reese won the job and was All-Big Ten and did a good job for us. D.J. has a wealth of experience and it is great to have those two battle it out. I think D.J. can help us at gunner as well with Crimson Watch, our punt unit, running down the field, very similar to what Whop did versus Wisconsin. You get a guy that has good ball skills and you can get a goal punt to hang up there and on the one that is a game changing type of play for us," Teegardin noted.