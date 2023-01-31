Indiana head coach Mike Woodson recaps Indiana's loss to Maryland Tuesday night.

Below is the full transcript.

Q. On biggest issues not getting anyone outside of Trayce Jackson-Davis going offensively...

WOODSON: We couldn't make shots. You have to give them credit too. I thought the 2-2-1 didn't hurt us but it didn't allow us to freelance and play. We got the ball up the court and became lackluster. Our perimeter play was nonexistent tonight and we really haven't had it like that in a while.

So we have to regroup. It's -- I thought defensively we put so much pressure on our defense to get stops. They shoot 30 percent, 20-some percent from three and you think you should win a game when that happens. And out rebound them. We couldn't find any offense.

Q. On takeaways from the entire backcourt struggling...

WOODSON: They haven't struggled like that all the time. We get one, maybe two playing good at the same time but tonight nobody played well from the perimeter tonight.

Q. On struggles for Jalen Hood-Schifino...

WOODSON: Hey, shit happens. You aint going to make shots all the time man. I thought some of the shots he was pressing a bit to try to keep us in it. But, hey. He'll bounce back. He's had too many good games for that to take him down.

Q. On struggles getting into an sort of rhythm...

WOODSON: The zone, which I mean we've seen plenty of zone and had some success. I though tonight when shots were kicked out, we just didn't have a lot of really good looks. I thought we missed some shots around the rim. We were awful offensively. I just have to get us in a better place.

Q. On the zone and specific to the guards...

WOODSON: When we got it inside in the zone, it was more man-to-man. When they decided to play us man-to-man, we couldn't execute. We didn't execute. I mean, we haven't done that in a long time.

Q. On defense and fouling in lower possession game...

WOODSON: I'm not getting into the officiating. The bottom line is this team shoots a lot of free throws at home, and it was obvious again tonight. You look at the stat sheet, and I see 29 to 12. C'mon man, it's two physical teams. It can't be that lopsided.

Q. On the struggles with the press...

WOODSON: We didn't have any -- it just slowed us down. We didn't throw the ball away against the press, not that many times. We had what, like 13, 12 turnovers. So the press didn't hurt us in terms of getting the ball up with excecution. We still had enough time to execute and we didn't make shots. That's a bad combination.