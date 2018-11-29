Caleb Furst, the 28th overall prospect in the 2021 class, has been coached by Marc Davidson at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian for the last two years. Davidson, whose Braves went 26-3 last year and reached semistates, said Furst does it all for the team.

“He’s a unique mix of size, athleticism and skill,” Davidson. “He runs the floor really well, he runs laterally really well, but he can still handle the ball in the open floor. He can shoot it out to the three-point line. He’s a rare combination, especially at his age.”

While Furst is listed as a power forward, Davidson said he doesn’t like to pigeonhole him at one position.

“He’s all over the floor,” Davidson said. “We use him at the rim a lot because he’s so good there. If we face a press, we use him in the middle of the floor and let him make decisions there. We use him in a lot of different ways.”

That versatility has turned into production for Furst in his high school career. During his freshman year, he averaged around 11 points per game and seven rebounds per game, according to Davidson. That performance was key to the Braves setting the school record for wins in the season. In Blackhawk Christian’s lone game this season, Furst tallied 20 points and six rebounds, setting the stage for what should be a strong sophomore campaign.

Davidson said that Furst is still wide open with his recruitment.

“I don’t think he’s at that point yet, to narrow it down,” Davidson said.