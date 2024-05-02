Two scholarships remain for the Indiana Hoosiers roster, and the man known as the "Hoosier Hitman" could be an option to fill one of them. Clemson transfer Alex Hemenway will reportedly take a visit to Indiana on May 14th after visiting Vanderbilt, Maryland, and potentially Rutgers. The sharpshooting guard will have a year of eligibility, and could bring some of that elite shooting to Bloomington.



