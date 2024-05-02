Clemson sharpshooter Alex Hemenway planning to visit Indiana
Two scholarships remain for the Indiana Hoosiers roster, and the man known as the "Hoosier Hitman" could be an option to fill one of them.
Clemson transfer Alex Hemenway will reportedly take a visit to Indiana on May 14th after visiting Vanderbilt, Maryland, and potentially Rutgers. The sharpshooting guard will have a year of eligibility, and could bring some of that elite shooting to Bloomington.
Hemenway is an Indiana native, growing up in Newburgh. He has averaged 5.3 points and has shot 42.9% from behind the arc over his five seasons at Clemson (just five total games played last year).
The Hoosiers will undoubtedly be looking for another big body to add to their team, but they could look for additional shooting with their final roster spot. You can never go wrong with more depth and more shooting when continuing to put this roster together. Hemenway is looking to make his decision over the next few weeks.
