Class of 2024 PF Derik Queen in touch with a number of programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – One of the top power forwards in the class of 2024, Derik Queen has seen scholarship offers arrive early. Playing this season at Florida’s famed Montverde Academy has further increased his exposure, and additional college coaches are beginning to kick the tires on this recruitment.

Rivals.com recently caught up with the young prospect to talk about the schools that are pursuing him and what might be next.

IN HIS WORDS

ON SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

"I’m talking to basically all the schools that have offered, but the last one was DePaul."

ON DEPAUL

“They’re just telling me how much they like me. Nothing too serious or anything.”

ON HIS CURRENT OFFERS

“Maryland, DePaul, Alabama, Georgetown and I can't even remember the others right now.”

ON MARYLAND

“I’ve been to Maryland for some basketball games, but I don't really know a lot about the school or anything yet. Danny Manning, he just got the [interim] job. He came to a lot of my AAU games.”

ON DANNY MANNING

“I know he did well at Wake Forest and I know he went to the league.”

ON POSSIBLE FUTURE VISITS

“Texas and Indiana, maybe. Texas has talked to me more but I have [teammates Texas signee] Dillon [Mitchell]and [Indiana signee]Jalen [Hood-Schifino] talking to me about those a lot obviously."