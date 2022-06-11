CJ Gunn shines in Indiana/Kentucky Senior All-Star game at Owensboro, KY

Last night saw 2022 Indiana guard CJ Gunn have stand out performance in the first night of the Indiana versus Kentucky Senior All-Star back-to-back series as he dropped a team high 20 points leading the Indiana All-Star team to a 104-77 victory. Gunn went 8-of-18 from the field which included 1-of-5 from three while adding 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal as well.

Gunn missed the Indiana Senior vs Junior All-Starr game on Wednesday due to the Lawrence North graduation ceremony and there seemed to be a little speculation that Gunn might not play last night due to him arriving on campus with the other Indiana freshman last week.

The Indiana Senior All-Star team was only down to nine total players with the absence of Braden Smith (Purdue signee), Tae Davis (Seton Hall signee), Connor Essegian (Wisconsin signee), and Tayshawn Comer (Eastern Kentucky signee) due to multiple reasons.

Gunn and the senior all-stars will be back in action tonight for night two of the Indiana versus Kentucky Senior All-Star back-to-back series at Southport (IN) High School. Tip off around 7:30 EST. This will be the last time to see Gunn play in high school action before he fully locks in his focus on playing for the Hoosiers.