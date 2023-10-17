CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks, IU's sophomore wild cards, are closer than ever
Subscribe to TheHoosier.com for Indiana football and basketball news and recruiting and access to TheHoosier's premium message boards.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Chances are, if you run into Kaleb Banks or CJ Gunn, the other isn't too far behind.
"Oh, CJ?" Banks says as a massive smile pours over his face, "That's real life, like, my brother."
The two, running mates in Indiana's sophomore class, share the same class schedule this semester down to the hour. In those classes, they sit at the same tables. Once roommates, Banks and fellow sophomore Malik Reneau live together this year. Gunn and now-departed NBA draftee Jalen Hood-Schifino joined the two last year, but despite the new digs, Gunn still finds himself hanging out with his classmates. "If anything, our bond has strengthened," Gunn says.
"We do everything together basically," Banks says. "We're always talking to each other, always on the phone together. He can't do nothing that I don't know without me.
"You see him, you see me."
–––
Heading into his second season in Bloomington, CJ Gunn "can't even put into words" how much more defined his role will be this season.
"You're gonna have to wait and see," he says. It comes with a brand new level of focus, too.
From their sophomore shot-creator, Indiana needs Gunn to become the second-unit's consistent shot-maker. His schedule this summer was packed with tailored workouts and film study to enhance his ball-handling and shot consistency.
He worked with head strength and conditioning coach Clif Marshall and is closer to 200 pounds after playing around 190 last season. He spent time with team and recruiting coordinator Mike Stump and director of player development Calbert Cheaney on Indiana's staff. He worked with pro player development coach Rob Allen Jr. in Atlanta.
"They've been preaching to me efficiency," Gunn said.
In his freshman season, Gunn was a 31% shooter from the field and made just 2-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc. Not only is consistency a desire in his hopeful sophomore leap, but it's a necessity.
He only saw action in 20 games last season, averaging just 7.5 minutes per outing. As the rotation shrunk during the late-season stretch run, Gunn didn't play in the final five contests of the 2022-23 campaign – missing the senior day victory over Michigan and the four postseason games.
While his confidence in his own jumper never wavered, Gunn admits there was a feeling of looking over his shoulder hanging over him. Pressure internally mounted as he didn't want to squander his limited opportunities on the floor last season, but he says that isn't the case this year.
He knows his team will lean on his contributions. He's ready to provide.
"I'm ready to give the fans, the coaches and the team what we need," Gunn said.
Given the depth in Indiana's backcourt, his familiarity in the Hoosiers' system as one of the select returners from last season's team carries value in the second unit. His demands for growth on the court require vocality and leadership amongst a second unit that, alongside Banks, will likely feature all new names to Indiana this year.
"When we go out there and play, I'm the guy on the second team that knows all the plays," Gunn said.
It's the shift in pressure that he welcomes. He knows what he's walking into this season, an appreciated change from the uncertainty surrounding his game a season ago.
–––
For Kaleb Banks, year two is all about comfort.
On the floor. In the system. In a conscious effort aimed at turning last year's flashes to a forward guiding light, Banks expects himself to grow in his own role and become more consistent.
"It's very important," Banks said. "Last year, I kind of was in my own head, thinking should I do this, should I do that. I was scared to make a mistake."
That pressure taught him to fight through adversity and keep at his craft when times became tough, he says. Although staying patient and waiting for his opportunity came with its own challenges, he stayed focused on the light at the end of the tunnel.
As the comfort and trust in himself and the Indiana system grew, the indecision faded away. He feels he's a better all-around contributor this season, making strides in his shooting, rebounding and defending.
"It ended up all paying off in the end, and I'm glad it did," Banks said.
Alongside Gunn, the two pushed one another to their limit in the gym this offseason. The summer months consisted of shooting competitions, playing one-on-one and always finding a way to get and edge up on the other.
"I gained a lot this summer, I'm going to bring it to this fall and the season," Banks said. "The more reps I got, the better I've been playing. Just competing every day."
Now, Banks feels he can bring anything the coaching staff asks of him to the table. His versatility and athleticism, added on top of his summer work, allows him to switch one through four on the court and stay on the floor longer.
–––
Hobbling around on a new hip, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was flanked by the Hoosier coaching staff as they assembled, in total, 10 new faces for the 2023-24 iteration of IU's roster over the summer. The newcomers have big shoes to fill, with the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, the aforementioned Hood-Schifino and others graduating into program lore or elevating to professional playing ranks.
Banks and Gunn, however, are amongst a small group of returners who project to be key cogs of Indiana's machine. Indiana’s class of three sophomores must bring more value than just a plug-and-play role this upcoming season. Malik Reneau got a taste of it last season – often the first man off the Hoosier bench and the spot starter when injuries restricted the likes of Jackson-Davis or Thompson to the sidelines.
The same can't be said for Gunn or Banks though, as each realize their continuance in the Hoosier program is not only rare for this upcoming season but relied upon. The two ranked 10th and 11th in total possessions on the floor last season (EvanMiya.com), but only three of the nine ahead of them returned to Bloomington this winter.
"The beauty about this summer, a lot of these guys, they stuck around and they put in the work," Woodson said earlier this fall during the program's institutional media day, referencing the likes of Gunn and Banks.
"I'm expecting more out of them. They're not freshmen anymore. I need more. We need it as a ballclub."
Defense is a prerequisite to playing time in a Woodson-led team. Gunn, similar to many aspects of his game, doesn't lack for confidence in his performance on the defensive perimeter.
"I think I'm a 10 out of 10 on defense," Gunn said. "I go out there and I don't fear anybody on the other side of the ball. I take defense really personally, and I feel like defense is what translates to offense."
His rebuttal was quick when asked if he feels he's Indiana's best outside defender. "For sure," he says. With a smirk, Gunn peers around the floor of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, scouring for a teammate who would be his closest competition for his self-proclaimed crown. "I feel like it would have to be Anthony Leal," he finally relented.
But Banks says that he consistently got the better of his best friend over the summer. Unlike Gunn, who's sitting within arm's reach to his right, back at the same table once again, Banks is taken aback at Gunn's claims.
"Who said that?," he says in response to learning of Gunn's declaration.
CJ.
Seven seconds go by before he reveals a hidden smile.
"I'm not gonna say nothing, man... I'm glad he thinks that," Banks says. "That's great for him.
"I'm not gonna tell him he's not, but I have my own opinions. I'll keep it to myself."
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board