BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Chances are, if you run into Kaleb Banks or CJ Gunn, the other isn't too far behind. "Oh, CJ?" Banks says as a massive smile pours over his face, "That's real life, like, my brother." The two, running mates in Indiana's sophomore class, share the same class schedule this semester down to the hour. In those classes, they sit at the same tables. Once roommates, Banks and fellow sophomore Malik Reneau live together this year. Gunn and now-departed NBA draftee Jalen Hood-Schifino joined the two last year, but despite the new digs, Gunn still finds himself hanging out with his classmates. "If anything, our bond has strengthened," Gunn says. "We do everything together basically," Banks says. "We're always talking to each other, always on the phone together. He can't do nothing that I don't know without me. "You see him, you see me." –––

CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks defend an Elon player during last season's matchup inside Assembly Hall. (Trevor Ruszkowski, USA Today)

Heading into his second season in Bloomington, CJ Gunn "can't even put into words" how much more defined his role will be this season. "You're gonna have to wait and see," he says. It comes with a brand new level of focus, too. From their sophomore shot-creator, Indiana needs Gunn to become the second-unit's consistent shot-maker. His schedule this summer was packed with tailored workouts and film study to enhance his ball-handling and shot consistency. He worked with head strength and conditioning coach Clif Marshall and is closer to 200 pounds after playing around 190 last season. He spent time with team and recruiting coordinator Mike Stump and director of player development Calbert Cheaney on Indiana's staff. He worked with pro player development coach Rob Allen Jr. in Atlanta. "They've been preaching to me efficiency," Gunn said.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLWluc3RhZ3JhbSc+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J2NlbnRlcl9pbnN0YWdyYW0n PjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3d3dy5pbnN0YWdyYW0uY29tL3AvQ3N0 aHVNVGdST1IvZW1iZWQvY2FwdGlvbmVkIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBzdHls ZT0iYm9yZGVyOiAxcHggc29saWQgbGlnaHRncmF5OyBvdmVyZmxvdzogaGlk ZGVuOyB3aWR0aDogMTAwJTsgYXNwZWN0LXJhdGlvOiA0ODcgLyAxMDEwOyI+ PC9pZnJhbWU+PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In his freshman season, Gunn was a 31% shooter from the field and made just 2-of-24 attempts from beyond the arc. Not only is consistency a desire in his hopeful sophomore leap, but it's a necessity. He only saw action in 20 games last season, averaging just 7.5 minutes per outing. As the rotation shrunk during the late-season stretch run, Gunn didn't play in the final five contests of the 2022-23 campaign – missing the senior day victory over Michigan and the four postseason games. While his confidence in his own jumper never wavered, Gunn admits there was a feeling of looking over his shoulder hanging over him. Pressure internally mounted as he didn't want to squander his limited opportunities on the floor last season, but he says that isn't the case this year. He knows his team will lean on his contributions. He's ready to provide. "I'm ready to give the fans, the coaches and the team what we need," Gunn said. Given the depth in Indiana's backcourt, his familiarity in the Hoosiers' system as one of the select returners from last season's team carries value in the second unit. His demands for growth on the court require vocality and leadership amongst a second unit that, alongside Banks, will likely feature all new names to Indiana this year. "When we go out there and play, I'm the guy on the second team that knows all the plays," Gunn said. It's the shift in pressure that he welcomes. He knows what he's walking into this season, an appreciated change from the uncertainty surrounding his game a season ago. –––

CJ Gunn lays up on a fast break during last season's Kansas game.

For Kaleb Banks, year two is all about comfort. On the floor. In the system. In a conscious effort aimed at turning last year's flashes to a forward guiding light, Banks expects himself to grow in his own role and become more consistent. "It's very important," Banks said. "Last year, I kind of was in my own head, thinking should I do this, should I do that. I was scared to make a mistake." That pressure taught him to fight through adversity and keep at his craft when times became tough, he says. Although staying patient and waiting for his opportunity came with its own challenges, he stayed focused on the light at the end of the tunnel. As the comfort and trust in himself and the Indiana system grew, the indecision faded away. He feels he's a better all-around contributor this season, making strides in his shooting, rebounding and defending. "It ended up all paying off in the end, and I'm glad it did," Banks said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ob3Qgc3VyZSBpZiBIb29zaWVyIEh5c3RlcmlhIGZlYXR1cmVzIGEg ZHVuayBjb250ZXN0IG9yIG5vdCB0aGlzIHllYXIganVzdCB5ZXQsIGJ1dCBD SiBHdW5uIG9yIEthbGViIEJhbmtzIHdvdWxkbuKAmXQgYmUgYSBiYWQgcGlj ayB0byB3aW4gaXQuICjwn46lIHZpYSBDSuKAmXMgSW5zdGFncmFtIHN0b3J5 KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvaXViYj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2l1YmI8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pSVplanJqZkgzIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vaUlaZWpyamZIMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXNvbiBXaWxsaWFtcyAo QG12c29ud2lsbGlhbXMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v bXZzb253aWxsaWFtcy9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNDA0NTE5NjI4NTk1MjExNT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Alongside Gunn, the two pushed one another to their limit in the gym this offseason. The summer months consisted of shooting competitions, playing one-on-one and always finding a way to get and edge up on the other. "I gained a lot this summer, I'm going to bring it to this fall and the season," Banks said. "The more reps I got, the better I've been playing. Just competing every day." Now, Banks feels he can bring anything the coaching staff asks of him to the table. His versatility and athleticism, added on top of his summer work, allows him to switch one through four on the court and stay on the floor longer. –––

Banks hangs on the rim after a dunk versus Purdue last season.

Hobbling around on a new hip, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson was flanked by the Hoosier coaching staff as they assembled, in total, 10 new faces for the 2023-24 iteration of IU's roster over the summer. The newcomers have big shoes to fill, with the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, the aforementioned Hood-Schifino and others graduating into program lore or elevating to professional playing ranks. Banks and Gunn, however, are amongst a small group of returners who project to be key cogs of Indiana's machine. Indiana’s class of three sophomores must bring more value than just a plug-and-play role this upcoming season. Malik Reneau got a taste of it last season – often the first man off the Hoosier bench and the spot starter when injuries restricted the likes of Jackson-Davis or Thompson to the sidelines. The same can't be said for Gunn or Banks though, as each realize their continuance in the Hoosier program is not only rare for this upcoming season but relied upon. The two ranked 10th and 11th in total possessions on the floor last season (EvanMiya.com), but only three of the nine ahead of them returned to Bloomington this winter. "The beauty about this summer, a lot of these guys, they stuck around and they put in the work," Woodson said earlier this fall during the program's institutional media day, referencing the likes of Gunn and Banks. "I'm expecting more out of them. They're not freshmen anymore. I need more. We need it as a ballclub."

Gunn and Banks stand aside Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson at last year's Hoosier Hysteria event. (Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)