“I feel like Indiana is a great place to be,” Uran said. “It’s just all around great from the campus to the facilities and the football team. It is definitely somewhere I would like to be.”

Uran paid the Hoosiers a visit on March 28 - a trip he said he was “very excited” about in advance - and said it was a visit that lived up to his expectations.

A sophomore defensive do-it-all with plenty of upside is on the Hoosiers’ radar. A strong junior season will likely reap multiple offers for linebacker Derek Uran, a Class of 2026 inside linebacker from Elder High School in Cincinnati.

Uran is a very versatile prospect. He has played linebacker, corner, and safety on defense. As a linebacker he is very agile, wasting no time getting from Point A to Point B with good closing speed. He has excellent instincts, takes good angles to ballcarriers, and is a great wrap-up tackler. As a versatile prospect, Uran also displays good edge rushing skills as a pass rusher. He has even aligned at corner to defend opposing wideouts. With his range and closing speed, he is likely a fit at safety at the collegiate level.

The only school to extend an offer to Uran so far is Toledo, but that could change with strong college camp showings and a great junior season. He has visited Ohio State and has another visit slated for Saturday at Michigan State. Like many recruits, Elder is intrigued with the Hoosiers’ new staff, especially after seeing them in-action at practice.

“My interactions have definitely been positive with the coaches,” Uran said. “It was nice to finally meet and talk to (defensive line) Coach (Bryant) Haines and (safeties) Coach (Ola) Adams. They seem like great people and great coaches as I was watching them throughout practice.”

Right now, Uran is focused on taking Elder to a state championship. The Panthers finished 7-5 last season under head coach Doug Ramsey.

“I will be focusing on getting bigger and plan to get up to 195 to 200 pounds,” Uran said. “I am currently in track season right now, so that is my main focus and plan to place at state for the 110 hurdlers. I am excited to see what’s in store for me this upcoming coming season.”



