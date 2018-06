Multiple former IU standouts will be in action when the NBA summer league tips off next week.

Former IU guards Robert Johnson (Atlanta Hawks) and James Blackmon Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks), and forwards O.G. Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Troy Williams (New York Knicks), Christian Watford (Memphis Grizzlies) and Thomas Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) have all earned opportunities to showcase their talents on NBA franchises' summer teams.

Johnson is one of 15 players set to compete on Atlanta's summer league squad, whose roster can be viewed here.

Anunoby is one of 15 players set to compete on Toronto's summer league squad, whose roster can be viewed here.

Watford is one of 17 players set to compete on Memphis' summer league squad, whose roster can be viewed here. This group also represents players scheduled to take part in Memphis' mini camp later this summer.

Bryant is one of 14 players set to compete on the Lakers' summer league squad, whose roster can be viewed here.

Williams is one of 16 players set to compete on the Knicks' summer league squad, whose roster can be viewed here.

Milwaukee has not released its summer league roster as of 1 p.m. eastern time Friday.

The Hawks and Grizzlies will play in Salt Lake City July 2-5 at Utah Jazz Summer League, while the Lakers will compete at the same time in the California Classic in Sacramento.

From there, all six teams will descend upon Las Vegas July 6-17 for the final leg of summer league competition. Preliminary rounds take place July 6-10 before seeded tournament play begins on July 11.

Here's the complete NBA Summer League schedule according to a release from IU Athletics. Games featuring former IU standouts are italicized:

California Classic (Sacramento)

Monday, July 2: 8 p.m. – Lakers vs. Sacramento

Tuesday, July 3: 8 p.m. – Lakers vs. Miami

Thursday, July 5: Noon – Lakers vs. Golden State

Utah Jazz Summer League (Salt Lake City)

Monday, July 2: 5 p.m. – Hawks vs. Grizzlies

Tuesday, July 3: 5 p.m. – Hawks vs. San Antonio; 7 p.m. – Grizzlies vs. Utah

Thursday, July 5: 5 p.m. – Grizzlies vs. Spurs; 7 p.m.– Hawks vs. Utah

MGM Resorts Summer League (Las Vegas)

Friday, July 6:

Cox Pavilion:

12 p.m. – Houston vs. Indiana (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Orlando (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Washington (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Denver vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack:

12:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. New Orleans (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Charlotte (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m. – Boston vs. Philadelphia (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Phoenix (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Golden State (ESPN)

Saturday, July 7:

Cox Pavilion: 12 p.m. – Portland vs. Utah (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Miami vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Detroit vs. Memphis (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Boston vs. Denver (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack:

12:30 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Indiana (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – New York vs. Atlanta (ESPN)

4:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. Sacramento (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 8:

Cox Pavilion:

12 p.m. – Minnesota vs. Toronto (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Miami (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Dallas vs. Milwaukee (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Utah vs. New York (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Sacramento vs. LA Clippers (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack:

12:30 p.m. – Washington vs. San Antonio (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – Portland vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m. – Golden State vs. Houston (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Orlando (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago (ESPN2)

Monday, July 9:

Cox Pavilion:

12 p.m. – New Orleans vs. Detroit (ESPNU)

2 p.m. – Indiana vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)

4 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Boston (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Denver (ESPNU)

8 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Minnesota (ESPNU)

Thomas & Mack:

12:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

2:30 p.m. – Washington vs. Philadelphia (NBA TV)

4:30 p.m. – Golden State vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

6:30 p.m. – Orlando vs. Phoenix (NBA TV)

8:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Houston (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 10:

Cox Pavilion:

1 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Portland (NBA TV)

3 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Chicago (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack:

1:30 p.m. – Utah vs. Miami (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m. – Sacramento vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York (ESPN2)

Wednesday, July 11:

First round tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 12:

First and second round tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13:

Consolation games will take place at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 14:

Second round tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 15 - Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Thomas & Mack: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Monday, July 16 – Semifinals

Semifinal tournament games will take place at the below times and locations:

Thomas & Mack: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 17 – Championship

Thomas & Mack: 7 p.m.